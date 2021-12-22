Steve Martin Invited to ‘Jeopardy!' After Reacting to Look-Alike Contestant

Steve Martin has discovered he has a super smart doppelgänger.

The actor and many fans of “Jeopardy!” were quick to point out that one of the show’s most recent winners, Sam Buttrey, strongly resembles the “Only Murders in the Building” star.

Buttrey, who won $100,000 on “Jeopardy!” during the first-ever Professors Tournament last week, received an extra prize when Martin gave him a shoutout on Twitter.

In response to the show’s Dec. 17 tweet congratulating Buttrey, Martin joked, “So great to split the prize money with Sam!” referencing their similar appearances.

So great to split the prize money with Sam! https://t.co/CBPQxyJHHF — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 19, 2021

It looks like Martin has the opportunity to be featured on the game show himself.

“We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity!” the game show’s official account replied. Martin didn’t respond to the invitation.

We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity! https://t.co/fhXwIYt9wz — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 19, 2021

“Jeopardy!” has had quite a few celebrities stop by this year. Maybe he could step in after Ken Jennings' and Mayim Bialik’s stints as hosts are over at the end of the current season.

Viewers had been posting about Martin and Buttrey’s resemblance throughout Buttrey's time on the show. One person uploaded a picture of Buttrey on the show to Twitter and wrote, “Steve Martin is on Jeopardy rn.”

Another wished to see the professor appear in a “Saturday Night Live” skit alongside Martin.

As the winner of the Professors Tournament, Buttrey will return to the show to compete in the Tournament of Champions showdown.

After his win last week, Buttrey complimented his fellow competitors and his experience on the show.

“The group of us that got together — uniformly funny, smart, charming, warm,” he shared. “It’s just been a real feeling of camaraderie from the very beginning until now.”

He also revealed who he is looking forward to facing off against in the Tournament of Champions.

“I would love to play against Matt Amodio. He’s a strong player and I’d like to see how I can do,” Buttrey said.

Amodio, a Yale Ph.D. student, had an impressive 38-game run on the show and won $1,518,601, landing him the No. 2 spot on the all-time consecutive wins list and the third spot for most total cash winnings in regular-season play.

Buttrey and Amodio, as well as fellow winners Jonathan Fisher and Amy Schneider, are currently set to compete in the upcoming tournament.

