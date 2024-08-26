Stephen Baldwin reacts to daughter Hailey Bieber welcoming first baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Stephen Baldwin is once again a grandpa.

After his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their first baby together, a little boy named Jack Blues Bieber, Baldwin — who is also dad to 31-year-old Alaia Baldwin — celebrated his family’s newest arrival.

In response to a message shared to X, formerly Twitter, by Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette which read, “CONGRATULATIONS justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK,” Baldwin wrote on Aug. 23, “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Amen 🙏🏽 Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family. https://t.co/IZI9GaCywE — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) August 24, 2024

Jack’s arrival was confirmed three months after the couple first shared they were expecting with the world, when the Rhode beauty founder was already six months into her pregnancy journey. It was a deliberate choice for privacy on their part.

“In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey Bieber told W Magazine in an interview published July 23 of spending time with Justin Bieber amid her pregnancy. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

And while noting keeping the news private was easy because she “stayed small for a long time,” Hailey Bieber added, “I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

And now that they’ve welcomed Jack — who seems to be named in tribute to Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy Jack Bieber — Hailey Bieber and the “Baby” singer are sharing the happy news with the world. On Aug. 23, the pair shared a photo of Jack’s foot, which the singer captioned, "WELCOME HOME."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

And it’s safe to say Baldwin wasn’t the only one among the couple’s friends and family who were thrilled by the news.

As Kylie Jenner commented on the couple’s post, "I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES," while her sister Khloe Kardashian added, “Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much."

Marvel star Chris Pratt — who shares 12-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Farris and daughters Lyla and Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger — also wrote, “Congrats guys!!! Love the name!!!"

Because as the now-Grandma Mallette noted amid the couple’s pregnancy announcement, “you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."

Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first baby. Justin announced the happy news on Friday that they had welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby boy, shating a sweet pic of their little one’s foot and revealing his name in the caption. “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” the caption reads.