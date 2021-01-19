Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dead at 24

Harry Brant, the 24-year-old son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter Brant, has passed away.

According to a statement from his family, Harry died on Sunday, Jan. 17, of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. "We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," Harry's loved ones told the NYT. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

"Harry was not just our son," the family statement continued. "He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Harry's family also shared that the model hoped to overcome his addiction and had plans to enter rehab in just a few days.

Growing up with famous parents, Harry made a name for himself in the entertainment world over the years. Back in 2015 and 2016, Harry teamed up with his brother, Peter Brant, Jr., to launch collections of their unisex makeup line for MAC.

Talking about the inspiration behind the line, Harry told W magazine in 2016, "The gender lines are starting to blur again, which is really, really great. People are starting to be more celebrated for their creativity. And I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you."

"So, I think people can definitely express themselves in a great way through makeup, because it is all about fantasy and turning yourself into someone you might not necessarily be on an everyday basis, so you kind of get to escape for a night with this new personal," he continued. "That's what I always did."