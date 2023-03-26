Star of Showtime's ‘Billions' Dan Soder Reveals Fate of the Show

Star of 'Billions' Dan Soder reveals fate of the show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Showtime's current longest-running drama "Billions" will return for a seventh season later this year. It had been uncertain if the hit show will be renewed beyond that - until now.

In an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago, actor and comedian Dan Soder, who plays Mafee, told Mike Berman, "Season seven, the final season of 'Billions,' on its way."

Then, he briefly paused.

"You know... am I not supposed to say that? I don't know if I'm supposed to say that. I think so. It's fine," he said.

"It doesn't matter. You just said it," Berman said in response.

"It's the final season," Soder replied.

Starring Damian Lewis, "Billions" chronicles a high-stakes game of predator versus prey with ambitious hedge-fund king Bobby Axelrod, played by Lewis, and shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades, according to Showtime. Lewis, who left the drama at the end of season five, will star in a portion of season seven, marking a return some fans are eagerly awaiting, according to social media posts.