SPOTIFY

Spotify to Add a Content Advisory to Podcasts That Discuss COVID-19

Earlier Sunday, an Archewell spokesperson said Prince Harry and Meghan told Spotify "about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”

Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Spotify announced Sunday that it will add a content advisory to any podcast episode that discusses Covid-19 amid complaints that it was allowing misinformation to spread on its platform.

The streaming-music service said the advisory will direct listeners to its Covid-19 hub which will provide access to data-driven facts, links to resources, and information from trusted scientists and doctors.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform," Spotify said in a news release.

The rollout will begin in countries around the world in the next few days.

Entertainment News

Jerome Bettis 57 mins ago

Former NFL Star Jerome Bettis Returns to Notre Dame 30 Years Later to Get His Degree

Meghan Markle 2 hours ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Expressed ‘Concerns' to Spotify About COVID-19 Misinformation

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

SPOTIFYCOVID misinformation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us