domestic violence

Spielberg Daughter Arrested on Domestic Charge in Tennessee

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury

Steven Spielberg and Mikaela George Spielberg
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Entertainment News

Kobe Bryant 2 hours ago

Vanessa Bryant ‘Devastated’ by Reports Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Shared by First Responders

Saturday Night Live 10 hours ago

’SNL’ Takes Jabs at WH Coronavirus Response, SC Primary

Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

___

This version corrects the media outlet to WZTV-TV and the last paragraph's spelling of “Steven."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

domestic violenceSteven Spielberg
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us