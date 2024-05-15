Sophie Turner says she ‘hated' being called a Jonas wife: ‘A plus-one feeling'

Sophie Turner is opening up about her life with Joe Jonas, her ex-husband.

In a May 15 interview with British Vogue, Turner recalled her love story with Jonas and how she felt isolated after moving to L.A with her new husband at the time.

“You can’t just bump into someone at a bar there, you have to drive 40 minutes with an intention of seeing someone," she said.

Although Turner said Jonas' family was very welcoming, she said she couldn't help but feel uneasy when people grouped her in with the other Jonas Brothers spouses.

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives," she said of her now-ex-husband's bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas, who are married to Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. "Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that."

“It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him — in no way did he make me feel that — it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band," Turner said.

The "Game of Thrones" star said things got worse once she and Jonas uprooted their family to Miami, Florida. The pair are parents to their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

“We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk,” she said. “I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn’t have any friends there.”

It also didn't help that Turner didn't like the U.S.'s lax gun laws. When the Uvalde school shooting happened, which resulted in the death of 19 students and two teachers, she said she knew it was time to return home to the U.K.

"It all contributed to this feeling of I have to get out, I have to get out," she said of leaving the U.S.

Back home, Turner relied on her family and friends for support. On Sept. 5, 2023, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner stating their marriage was "irretrievably broken.” One day after he filed, the couple released a statement about their decision to part ways.

"After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement said.

What followed was a war for public opinion and a custody battle, with an agreement reached in October 2023.

She called the divorce’s aftermath “the worst few days of my life.”

