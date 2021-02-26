There's a new theme park coming to Central Florida and you may want to wear your rain boots when you visit.

The world's first Peppa Pig theme park is coming to Legoland Florida in 2022, and while details are limited, Legoland has confirmed that there will be muddy puddles.

The new stand-alone park devoted entirely to Peppa and the gang will have rides, interactive attractions and water play zones, and all areas will be named after locations in the popular cartoon.

Peppa and her family will be available for character meets.

Legoland Florida, located in Winter Haven, is already home to both a theme and water park; admission to the Peppa Pig theme park will require a separate ticket. Annual passes can be combined with Legoland Florida parks and other Merlin Entertainments-owned properties.

The theme park will be targeted at preschool-aged children and their families, made possible through Legoland's exclusive licensing agreement with Hasbro, the company who owns Peppa Pig.

Peppa Pig World, in Hampshire, England, is an attraction within a water park that has been open since 1983. This will be the first stand-alone Peppa park.

Look out for more information in summer 2021.

