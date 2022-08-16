Snoop Dogg Enters Breakfast Game With ‘Snoop Loopz' Cereal That Master P Calls ‘Berry Delicious Fo Shizzle'

Cereal was the case that they gave you — if you opt to purchase Snoop Dogg's new cereal line "Snoop Loopz" from the company he co-founded with fellow rap icon Percy "Master P" Miller.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and Miller founded the company Broadus Foods in honor of Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly "Mama Snoop" Tate, according to the company's website.

"BROADUS FOODS is more than a family-owned food product company, it’s a movement to making a difference in the lives of families and communities," a statement on the website says. "Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop’s legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities."

Broadus Foods says it will support charitable organizations like Door of Hope, a California-based non-profit working to help families out of homelessness, with every purchase.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The more we make the more we give," Miller wrote in an Instagram post. "Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!"

The company also offers a line of "Momma Snoop" breakfast foods, including maple syrup, oatmeal, pancake mix and grits.