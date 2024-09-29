‘SNL' jokes about Eric Adams' indictment and alleged lavish travel: ‘I live in the skies!'

The mayor of "swag-tropolis" was back on "SNL" this weekend.

Fresh off his federal indictment, Eric Adams, portrayed by cast member Devon Walker, was just one of the many political cameos featured in the first "Saturday Night Live" episode of season 50.

In a packed episode featuring Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Andy Samberg, the New York City mayor made his appearance during the "Weekend Update" segment.

In it, Michael Che welcomed the first sitting mayor to be federally indicted.

"I am an innocent man," Walker's Adams declared to Che after the two exchange pleasantries.

"Do I look guilty to you, Michael?" he asked.

Che laughs back, "I mean, yeah, kinda."

"Listen Michael, I spent every single day with the working people of this city, all right: the dancers, the bottle girls, Fat Joe," Walker's Adams said in a joke nodding to the mayor's proclivity for nightlife.

"They all say the same thing: 'thank you for bringing swagger back to the city. What was once a swag-less dump is now a swag-tropolis.'"

The segment didn't shy away of the federal corruption charges the mayor is now fighting in court. On Friday, Adams was in court where he pleaded not guilty to the 5-count indictment.

Che asks Walker's Adams about the charges and the alleged "favors" exchanged with the government of Turkey.

"So you want your mayor in coach, huh?" he quips back at Che. "New York City needs me in first class."

Throughout the bit, Walker's Adams repeatedly tries to insinuate that he and Che are close friends, which the "Weekend Update" host denies hastily.

"We are friends, and we are also New Yorkers," Walker's Adams said.

"Wait," Che said. "Don't you actually live in New Jersey?"

"I live in the skies, baby," he said in return before firing off one final joke to close the segment: "Free Diddy!"