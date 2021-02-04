Singer Phoebe Bridgers Claims Marilyn Manson Had a ‘Rape Room'

Indie rock singer Phoebe Bridgers claims that Marilyn Manson had what he called a "rape room" in his house, speaking out amid abuse allegations made against him by other women.

Marilyn, whose real name is Brian Warner, has not responded to the fellow artist's comments, which she made on Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 4, days after his ex-fiancé and "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of grooming and abusing her. Manson, 52, denied her allegations, claiming that his intimate relationships have always been consensual.

"TW [Trigger Warning]: I went to Marilyn Manson's house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan," tweeted Bridgers, 26. "He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room', I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."

Wood was one of Manson's most famous partners. The 33-year-old actress, who started dating him at age 18, has in recent years opened up publicly about experiencing past domestic abuse. She told Rolling Stone in 2016 that she was raped and in 2018, she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee in support of passing the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill Of Rights, accusing a former partner of rape, without identifying her attacker.

In an Instagram post published on Monday, Feb. 1, Wood wrote, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." At least three other women have since shared social media posts accusing the rocker of past emotional and psychological abuse.

Following the controversy, Manson wrote on Instagram, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how--and why--others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Despite his comments, Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. He was also removed from upcoming episodes of the Shudder streaming series "Creepshow" and Starz's "American Gods."

"The label knew, management knew, the band knew," Bridgers tweeted. "Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f--king pathetic."

E! News has reached out to Marilyn's rep and band members for comment regarding Bridgers' remarks as well as to the singer herself for further details about her interaction with the rocker.