Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest in private ceremony attended by U2's Bono

Sinéad O'Connor has been laid to rest at home.

Family, friend and fans of the late singer gathered at her hometown of Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland on Aug. 8 to say their final farewells. O'Connor, who died on July 26 at the age of 56, was honored at a private ceremony attended stars including U2's Bono and musician Bob Geldof, according to Sky News.

In a eulogy read at the funeral and later shared online, Islamic Center of Ireland chief imam Umar Al-Qadri remembered O'Connor as an artist and activist who "moved a generation of young people."

"Sinéad suffered more than her share of hardship and adversity, especially in her formative years, much of it from adults and institutions she revered, and yet she displayed an unflinching and resolute faith in the Divine; her unwavering loyalty to God is a testimony to the deep and abiding love she held for her Creator," the eulogy read. "The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts."

Describing O'Connor, who converted to Islam in 2018, as a devoted believer with a "poet's heart," the tribute continued, "Sinead's voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one's way home. The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over."

After the funeral, a procession led by a vintage VW camper van made its way through town, where hundreds of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects, per Associated Press. The van played "Natural Mystic," by Bob Marley, one of O'Connor's favorite performers, when it stopped outside her former home.

The funeral comes nearly two weeks after O'Connor was found unresponsive in her South London home. Police said in a statement to Reuters that "no medical cause of death was given."

"The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted," the statement read. "The results of this may not available for several weeks."