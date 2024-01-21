Simone Biles supports husband Jonathan Owens after Packers' playoff loss

Originally appeared on E! Online

Simone Biles has Jonathan Owens' back—and heart.

On Jan. 20, his team the Green Bay Packers lost 21-24 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs, eliminating them from 2024 Super Bowl contention. A day later, the seven-time Olympic medalist, who had cheered on her husband at their away game at Levi's Stadium and at many of his past games throughout the last few months, shared a message of support for the athlete.

"What a season," Biles, 26, wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 21, alongside a video of herself and Owens, 28, kissing on the sidelines.

The Packers safety reposted his wife's clip on his Instagram Stories.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the world, previously shared pics of herself getting her "game day glam" on while wearing a Packers tank top bearing Owens' jersey number, 34.

The Olympian and NFL star married in Houston, where she was raised, last April. In December, Owens stirred controversy when he said on The Pivot podcast that the was the "catch" in his marriage to Biles. He added that he "didn't know who she was" when they first matched on a dating app, as he "never really paid attention to gymnastics."

Days later, the NFL player noted on Instagram he was "unbothered," while Biles wrote on social media, "Are y'all done yet?" and "liked" several posts about the commentary, including one from a fan who wrote, "They annoying huh sis?"

Earlier this month, Owen doubled down on his statement that he didn't know who Biles was at first, telling Vanity Fair, "A lot of people don't believe me when I say I had no clue."

Owens added, "I was like, man, she got a lot of followers, she must be pretty good."

