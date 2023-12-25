Simone Biles is done with the criticism of husband Jonathan Owens over podcast comments

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Simone Biles is taking the floor.

Amid continued criticism over husband Jonathan Owens' comments about their relationship, the Olympic gymnast has one question: "Are y'all done yet?"

The athlete — who tied the knot with the NFL player in April — posted the message to her followers on Instagram and X — formerly known as Twitter — on Dec. 23, days after Owens raised eyebrows for saying he's the "catch" in their marriage.

In addition to her message, Biles also "liked" several posts on X about the commentary, including one from a fan who wrote, "They annoying huh sis?"

Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, has been facing backlash for his candid relationship comments on the Dec. 19 episode of "The Pivot," during which he said he "didn't know" who Biles was when they first met through the dating app Raya in 2020.

The 28-year-old also shared on the podcast that he "never really paid attention" to gymnastics, though he quickly learned of the 26-year-old's large fanbase.

"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers," he noted. "So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's gotta be good.'"

Still, even as they began spending time together, Owens said he wasn't sure if he was ready to settle down.

"I was afraid to commit," he explained, citing his early NFL career as a reason for his prior hesitation. "But it happened when [I] least expected it, and we hung out, and we hit it off instantly."

In fact, the couple got engaged in 2022 after about two years of dating.

And although Owens is facing backlash for his recent comments, it seems as though his relationship with Biles is still a perfect 10.

"Unbothered," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 21 alongside photos from their wedding. "Just know we locked in over here."

To which Biles agreed, commenting on her husband's post, "for life."