TV personality Simon Cowell has some tough critics online after he posted, and then deleted, a video on Twitter promoting "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks noticeably different from before.

Many users were quick to urge the former "American Idol" judge to quit receiving botox operations, which he has in the committed to doing. After receiving a facelift in 2018, the "America's Got Talent" judge said he would quit receiving botox and removed his face fillers earlier this year.

"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other," Cowell said at the time. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all. Enough is enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Despite these comments, Twitter users were left with the impression that Cowell's botox treatments had made a return.

"Not one for slagging one's appearance," one Twitter user commented. "But his face looks like it's melting."

The video showing Cowell was deleted from Twitter shortly after it was posted, which may have due to the controversy about Cowell's appearance that ensued.

Unfortunately, botox is not the only treatment that Cowell has received in recent years. Last year, Cowell received multiple surgeries after he got into a bike accident and broke his back. During an interview with "Access Hollywood," Cowell downplayed the injuries and mostly complained the accident was "annoying" because he could not ride his bike.

"So, for six weeks I'm just walking," Cowell said. "And, walking is the most boring thing on the planet. It's dreadful."

It has not been all bad news for the TV judge. In 2021, Cowell got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

Cowell, now 63-years-old, who was one of the original judges on "American Idol," has made a career out of dishing out harsh criticism to show contestants. He also has a successful career as a music producer. Most notably, he helped form European boy band One Direction after members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlin all competed on the seventh season of the British version of "The X Factor."

