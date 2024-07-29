Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's hearing to drop ‘Pitt' from her name postponed

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's quest to change her name will take a little longer.

The 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is currently in the process legally dropping "Pitt" from her last name, but the hearing the finalize the procedure was delayed by a few weeks due to a clerical issue.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing," Jolie-Pitt's lawyer Peter K. Levine said in a statement to E! News July 29, "so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19."

But he stressed that this type of delays is normal and that "everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Jolie-Pitt's hearing has been continued to a new date."

Her name change has been two months in the making, as she first filed documents to go from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on May 27, her 18th birthday.

Recently, an attorney for Jolie-Pitt placed a newspaper notice in the Los Angeles Times announcing her plans to move forward with her new moniker, as California law requires a name change to be broadcast in the local paper.

A source closely related to the case previously told E! News that Jolie-Pitt — the fourth oldest of Angelina and Brad's six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — is personally funding the case by hiring her own lawyer.

But Jolie-Pitt is not the first of her siblings to have chosen a different moniker.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's name appeared as Vivienne Jolie in the program for the Broadway musical "The Outsiders," which she helped produce alongside her mother. And Zahara Jolie-Pitt introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie when joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in November.

Even Jolie and Pitt — who broke up in 2016 — have had their share of name switch ups. She was born Angelina Jolie Voight — opting to drop her dad Jon Voight's last name in favor of her middle name — while Pitt, whose real name is William Bradley Pitt, goes by his middle name.

