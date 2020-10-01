Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Charged With Misdemeanor Battery, Petty Theft

The charges were filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday from the Los Angeles city attorney.

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

LaBeouf, who first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show “Even Stevens,” is known for his roles in 2007's “Transformers,” 2008's “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,” and last year's “Honey Boy," a film he also wrote about his relationship with his father.

He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 New York arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestream video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation for the incident.

