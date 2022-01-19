LA Street Performer Who Had Drums Stolen Gets a New Set — Thanks to Metallica

The beat goes on for one LA street performer.

Sheriff Drumman, who is known for playing drums out the back of his truck, got a little help from one of the most famous heavy metal bands in the world.

After his drums were stolen, Sheriff Drumman gets new drums in an emotional surprise. Video broadcast Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 on the NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

Last December both his truck and drums were stolen from in front of his apartment in Hawthorne.

He put out a plea for help.

Metallica heard what happened and in an emotional surprise Tuesday night, he was gifted his new set in Hollywood by a representative for the band.

"Man, thank you guys so much," he said. "Thank you for taking the time and the resources to support and help what I do. I love you for that."

So he has his drums. He was reunited with his Ford truck a few days after it was stolen.