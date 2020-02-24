Shawn Johnson Reveals the 3 Types of Mom-Shamers Who Criticize her

Shawn Johnson has already figured out that there are three main categories of mom shaming when it comes to dealing with infants: car seats, head stabilization and socks.

Mom shaming comments are enough to drive any parent up a wall, but Johnson has a remarkably cool-headed approach when it comes to handling judgmental comments on social media.

"You just kind of figure out that the mommy shamers are overly passionate moms themselves who have figured out something that works for them and now they're preaching the gospel of it," she told E! News.

Johnson, 28, and her husband, football player Andrew East, 28, are first-time parents to daughter Drew Hazel, who they welcomed last November.

The Olympic gold medalist said she has been especially shamed for anything car seat related, from setting Drew's car seat on the ground to the placement of the chest buckle.

When Drew isn't wearing socks, people love to take note. "Instagram has an affinity with socks," she explained. "If your baby's not wearing socks, she's always cold. She's freezing."

And people don't seem to believe that the infant has the neck strength to hold up her head, Johnson added.

Earlier this month, self-appointed parenting experts sounded off in the comments after Johnson shared a video of 3-month-old Drew doing her “first flip.”

Rather than let the criticism roll off her back, Johnson responded to one person, “Were you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down? Nope. You haven’t. I’m her mama. I know.”

But Johnson said she isn't going to let the comments faze her.

"You have to take it with a grain of salt and be like, 'Okay, it worked for you, it didn't work for us, so we're going to do this instead," she said.

