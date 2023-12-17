Shawn Johnson and Andrew East confirm sex and name of baby No. 3

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's a bear-y exciting time in Shawn Johnson East's household.

On Dec. 12, the retired Olympic gymnast gave birth to her and husband Andrew East's third child and now, the baby's sex and name has been confirmed. He's a boy, and his name is Bear Madison East, as revealed in a photo his mom posted on Instagram.

"Our sweet sweet Bear," Johnson East, 31, later wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 17, alongside a selfie video of herself cuddling the newborn. "Eating and sleeping like a champ."

On his own Stories, East, 32, shared a friends' post that contained another photo of his wife with baby Bear, along with the message, "It's a boy!!! Congratulations @shawnjohnson and @andrewdeast."

He also posted a selfie of himself with his wife and newborn, writing, "First one was scary, third one is fun @shawnjohnson #kids #family #baby."

Bear joins big sister Drew, 4, and big brother Jett, 2.

Also Dec. 17, Johnson East paid tribute to her husband, writing on her Instagram Stories, alongside a video of East sitting with their two older kids, "This man is my world. @andrewdeast we are only 5 days into being a family of 5 but to see how you've embraced your new role as the wrangler of the 'bigs' is so special. Our family feels complete. I love you so much."

Johnson East welcomed baby Bear via C-section and the couple found out the sex of their baby only after he was born. While in the hospital, the two also ran into another celeb who was about to become a first-time father: "The Bachelorette" alum Shawn Booth, who welcomed a baby with Audrey "Dre" Joseph.

East shared a pic of himself and the reality star at the hospital. He wrote, "12/12 was a great day to have a baby! Look who our delivery room neighbors were."