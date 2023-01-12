Shakira is not holding back in her latest song, “BZRP Music Session #53.”
The Colombian singer teamed up with DJ Bizarrap to seemingly call out her ex Gerard Piqué following their break up. In the Spanish-language song, which is translated below, Shakira sings about being too good for the person she used to be with, calls out his new girlfriend and how she's better off without him.
“A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings, later adding, “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”
Shakira is currently facing tax fraud charges in Spain, where she lived with the Spanish soccer player and their sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Shakira and Piqué confirmed in a statement to TODAY.com in June 2022 that they were breaking up after 11 years together.
“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
Entertainment News
In a September interview with Elle, she admitted that it was “really hard to talk about” her breakup. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all...it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”
“I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7,” she said. “And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house.”
Shakira has previously eluded to her failed relationship with Piqué in her first song since their breakup, “Monotonía.” In it, she sings about heartbreak.
As for her latest single, “BZRP Music Session #53,” fans have expressed their opinions and praised Shakira for what they are calling a “diss track.”
The diss track of the century! pic.twitter.com/H81oeoeSo0— Ikatoro (@ika_hi8) January 12, 2023
Read the full translation for “BZRP Music Session #53” below:
Sorry, I've already caught another plane
I’m not coming back here
I don’t want another disappointment
So much talk of being a champion
And when I needed you
You gave me the worst version of you
Sorry, baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago
A wolf like me is not for rookies
A wolf like me isn't for guys like you
For guys like you
I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you
This is to mortify you
To chew and swallow, swallow and chew
I’m not getting back together with you, not if you cry, not if you beg me
I understand that it’s not my fault if they criticize you
I only make music, sorry that it bothers you
You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor
The press at my door and in debt with the treasury
You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger
Women don’t cry anymore, women cash in
She has the name of a good person
Clearly it's not what it sounds like
She has the name of a good person
Clearly she's just like you
For guys like you
I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you
From love to hate there’s a step
Don’t come back here, listen to me
No hard feelings, babe
I wish you good luck with my so-called replacement
I don’t even know what happened to you
You're acting so strange that I don't even recognize you
I’m worth two 22-year-olds
You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo
You traded a Rolex for a Casio
You’re going fast, slow down
So much time at the gym but maybe work out your brain a bit too
Pictures wherever I go
I feel like a hostage
But it's all good
I’ll be out by tomorrow, and if you want to she can come too
She has the name of a good person
Clearly that's not what it sounds like
She has the name of a good person
And a wolf like me isn’t for guys like you
For guys like you
I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: