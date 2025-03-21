‘Severance' has been renewed for Season 3 — what we know so far

Apple TV+ announced on March 21 that it has renewed the hit series “Severance” for a third season.

The drama about office workers whose memories are split between their work and home lives — and what's with all the food? — stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower and Zach Cherry. The show premiered in 2022, with the second season dropping earlier this year. The second season finale dropped on Apple TV+ on March 21.

“Making ‘Severance’ has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” executive producer and director Ben Stiller said in a statement. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

“The idea of getting to make more ‘Severance’ with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined,” added creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson. “I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people.”

Scott is also rarin’ to go for another season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole ‘Severance’ team,” he said in a statement. “Oh hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

Stiller and Apple CEO Tim Cook had some fun with the renewal on X.

Season 3 of Severance is available upon request.

- Tim C. https://t.co/bNig41qs9t

"So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook?" Stiller wrote March 21.

"Season 3 of Severance is available upon request. — Tim C.," Cook wrote in response, alongside a short video announcing the show will return for another season.

There is no word when Season 3 will premiere. When asked about the possibility of a third season during an appearance on TODAY in January, Stiller alluded to the long gap between the show’s first and second seasons by joking Season 3 would be available in 2034.

“We’re going to try to make it happen sooner than that if it is in fact happening, which we think it might. But I can’t say anything because officially, nothing has been said,” he said.

“Severance” has been a critically acclaimed smash, winning two Emmy Awards after its first season while garnering a dozen other nominations.

The complete first and second seasons of “Severance” are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

