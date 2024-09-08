Selma Blair says she watches her films, ‘Legally Blonde' and ‘Cruel Intentions,' ‘all the time'

Selma Blair isn’t one of those Hollywood actors who never cops to watching her own movies. In fact, she still loves watching “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde.”

The 52-year-old actor told People she thought “Cruel Intentions,” in which she co-starred alongside Reese Witherspoon for the first time, was “one of the most gorgeous movies.”

“It still lasts. It still holds up. And I love it. And I love everyone in that cast,” Blair said from the red carpet at the Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 6 in New York City.

“I’ll watch it all the time,” Blair added of the 1999 teen drama, which also starred Ryan Phillippe, Witherspoon's real-life husband, and Blair's close pal, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“I mean, I don’t put it on,” Blair clarified. “But if it’s in the background, I will never turn it off. … Like, never.”

“Legally Blonde,” Blair’s second film with Witherspoon, is another winner in her book.

“(I) never turn off ‘Legally Blonde,’ too. I’ll never turn that off,” Blair told People of the movie. “Because that’s just really happy ... and they have a great energy and they’re beautiful ... and I was so thrilled.”

While “Legally Blonde” is a feel-good comedy about Witherspoon’s sunny protagonist Elle Woods excelling at Harvard Law School — and befriending a dour rival character played by Blair— “Cruel Intentions” explored a darker subject matter.

The movie told the story of a group of wealthy New York City teenagers who became entangled in a romantic web filled with lies, lust and heartbreak.

In one of the movie's most famous scenes, Blair and Gellar share a steamy kiss, which the pals gamely reenacted when they reunited with Witherspoon in 2015.

Last year, Blair revealed that her mom, of all people, criticized her kissing technique after seeing the movie.

“She was like, ‘Honestly, Selma, did you have to give so much tongue?’” Blair said a video interview with SELF,

“And I was a little concerned that I was a little slug-like in Sarah’s mouth. I didn’t know that kiss would be so iconic.”

