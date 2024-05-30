Originally appeared on E! Online

Luxury is getting a new area code.

After the sky-high success of "Selling Sunset" and its spinoff, "Selling the OC," Netflix is setting its sights on a new city: New York.

According to the streaming giant, "Selling the City" will follow "a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City."

And with the promise of stunning real estate and equally alluring personal drama, all set against the backdrop of a fiercely competitive city, Netflix's newest spinoff looks to be just as addicting as the first two series.

Though the cast won't be revealed until a later date, production is set to start this spring and will accumulate to eight 45-minute episodes. The series will also see Adam DiVello — who created "Selling Sunset" and "Selling the OC" — return as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, "Selling Sunset" released its seventh season last year, with an eighth already confirmed, while the third season of "Selling the OC" recently hit viewers' screens.

The Love Lives of "Selling Sunset" Stars

And it was the OC spinoff, also featuring realtors from California's The Oppenheim Group, that was particularly frosty, featuring feuds between cast members Alex Hall vs. Kayla Cardona, Sean Palmieri vs. Austin Victoria and Alexandra Rose vs. Alexandra Jarvis.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

And while it may have seemed like the ongoing ice between Hall and Cardona may have seemed to thaw onscreen, the two stars confirmed they went right back to where they started after filming ended.

As Cardona told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "I knew that her apology was not genuine, but I still gave her a chance and after filming was over and all that happened. She continued to talk negatively about me on social media and we are no longer on speaking terms. I already knew that all of that was completely fake and for the camera."

Meanwhile Hall, who noted the genuine moment the two shared on camera, agreed things between them soon took a turn.

"It was a nice weight that had been lifted and we both agreed on that," she told E! News. "And then less than 48 hours later, I'm being sent TMZ news that she's going on and saying like horrendous things and accusations towards me, which just threw me for a loop. And I'm just like, 'What on Earth?' It's just the inconsistencies."

Mary Bonet is a bit scared for the new season of "Selling Sunset" to air! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the Netflix FYC event, Mary teased the upcoming season, sharing, "(I’m) a little scared for it to come out. The beginning was like a little, much for me, but it's going to be an interesting season for sure." Mary noted that she is more involved with the drama this time around and gave an update on her fertility journey. "I have to have surgery if I ever want to have a baby. Basically, my son was a miracle kind of and we just never knew," Mary shared.