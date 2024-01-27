Originally appeared on E! Online

The Russo family is back!

Selena Gomez recently reunited with several of her "Wizards of Waverly Place" costars, amid news of an upcoming spinoff of the hit Disney series. David Henrie and David DeLuise, who played her character Alex Russo's brother Justin and dad Jerry, respectively, shared a photo of themselves with the actress and fellow former cast member Maria Canals Barrera, who portrayed the kids' mom Theresa.

"The Russos...coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod," DeLuise captioned his Jan. 26 Instagram post, referencing the "Wizards of Waverly Pod" podcast that he cohosts with fellow show alum Jennifer Stone, who played Alex's BFF Harper Finkle and became a registered nurse in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henrie and DeLuise shared their reunion pic, which marked the biggest "Wizards of Waverly Place" reunion in years, a week after E! News confirmed that the series—which ran from 2007 to 2012—is getting a sequel. Gomez, 31, and Henrie, 34, will serve as executive producer.

In addition, the actor will reprise his role of Justin as a regular cast member, while the "Only Murders in the Building" actress will guest star as Alex in the pilot episode.

The yet-untitled spinoff sees Justin attempting to lead a normal non-magical life with his wife, played by Mimi Gianopulos, and their two sons, portrayed by Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko. Euphoria's Janice LeAnn Brown will play a young wizard named Billie, the series' lead, who turns to Justin for training.

On Jan. 25, Henrie shared an Instagram pic of himself and Gomez with the franchise newcomers, writing, "The Russo's have grown ;)"

DeLuise, 52, commented, "@selenagomez @davidhenrie I feel too young to have grandkids. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys and meeting them tomorrow."

Max also posted a pic of himself with Gomez and Henrie on Instagram Jan. 27, writing, "Let's make some TV magic, Daddy and Auntie Alex!!"

