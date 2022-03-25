Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and Jenna Dewan are just a few some of the celebs who are already getting into the Oscars spirit.
On March 24, three days before the 2022 Oscars, stars debuted seriously stylish looks at star-studded parties in Los Angeles. Haddish attended NET-A-PORTER and LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner wearing a style from the designer -- a pink tiger-striped mini dress.
Seyfried, a past Oscar nominee, was spotted at Vanity Fair and Lancme's Future Of Hollywood celebration, wearing a black mini dress with a sparkling mesh front. Others seen at the party included Dewan -- wearing a semi-sheer, slinky black dress with sparkling silver trimming and a thigh-high split, plus
Kate Beckinsale, The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, Winnie Harlow and " Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman.
The 2022 Oscars telecast airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
See photos of celebs at pre-2022 Oscars parties:
Tiffany Haddish
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
Tiffany Haddish arrives as NET-A-PORTER and Laquan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
The star is all smiles at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.
Amanda Seyfried
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Amanda Seyfried attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
(L-R) Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The couple poses together at the
Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration. Tayshia Adams
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tayshia Adams attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The "Bachelorette" star showcases a raspberry chic style at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Mayim Bialik
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Mayim Bialik attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The star arrives at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Ashley Benson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ashley Benson attends Vanity Fair And Lancombe Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress sparkles at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Janina Gavankar
Steven Simione/WireImage
Janina Gavankar attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress strikes a pose at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Kate Beckinsale
Steven Simione/WireImage
Kate Beckinsale attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress poses at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Nathalie Emmanuel
Steven Simione/WireImage
Nathalie Emmanuel attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The "Game of Thrones" alum arrives at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Emma Kenney
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Emma Kenney attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The "Shameless" alum and "Connors" actress appears at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Sara Sampaio
Steven Simione/WireImage
Sara Sampaio attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The model is red hot at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Kat Graham
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Kat Graham attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress shines at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Garcelle Beauvais
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
=Garcelle Beauvais attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood, at Mother Wolf, on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The star is all smiles at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Chloe Fineman
Steven Simione/WireImage
Chloe Fineman attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The "SNL" star is all smiles at
Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration. Susan Kelechi Watson
Steven Simione/WireImage
Susan Kelechi Watson attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress is pretty in pink at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.
Winnie Harlow
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
Winnie Harlow arrives as NET-A-PORTER and Laquan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
The model sparkles at the celebration.
Wilmer Valderrama
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Latinx House
Wilmer Valderrama attends The Latinx House Pre-Oscars Celebration on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
The actor appears at the Latinx House's pre-Oscars celebration.
January Jones
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
January Jones arrives as NET-A-PORTER and Laquan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
The "Mad Men" alum is red hot at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
Jasmine Cephas Jones arrives as NET-A-PORTER and Laquan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
The actress strikes a pose at NET-A-PORTER and designer
LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.