The Kelly Clarkson Show

See Kelly Clarkson's 5-Year-Old Son Sweetly Interrupt Chris Martin's Performance for a Bathroom Break

In a clip from the upcoming season of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Kelly Clarkson’s 5-year-old son, Remington, hilariously announces that he needs to take a break in the middle of a serenade.

By Kisha Forde

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When nature calls, you just have to pick up.

In a preview for the first episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show's" third season, host Kelly Clarkson had some very special guests in attendance: daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. Additionally, Chris Martin from Coldplay stopped by and performed his hit song, "Yellow." However, it was during his performance, and as Kelly and River were singing along, that Remington made a rather important announcement mid-lyric.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The 5-year-old seemed to be deep in serious thought before hilariously announcing, "I need to go to the bathroom!" Meanwhile, Chris did not miss a beat while strumming his guitar, and also sweetly chimed in to agree, saying, "Me too!"

The guest appearances from Kelly's cutest little co-stars comes almost two months after the singer shared the most adorable pic of the three enjoying a trip to Disney World earlier this summer.

Entertainment News

Black Lives Matter 3 hours ago

Queen's London Representative Says Royals Back BLM Movement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 3 hours ago

Ellen DeGeneres Says Show Is ‘Happy Place' for Final Season

Kelly shares River and Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who she filed for divorce from in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

The "Walk Away" singer has spoken openly about their split, even going as far as saying that she "can't imagine remarrying."

"Yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst," Kelly shared of her experience to Entertainment Tonight in an October interview. "I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad."

Nearly six months after filing, a court granted the "American Idol" alum temporary primary physical custody of their two kids. And just last month, Kelly proved she was even more ready to move on by filing to restore her maiden name following the couple's split.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

The Kelly Clarkson ShowKelly ClarksonChris Martinbathroom breakRemington Blackstock
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us