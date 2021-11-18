See Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's Unexpected Union Unfold in ‘Marry Me' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez is saying “I do” again, but we’re not talking about the big nuptial news gossip lovers (and Bennifer 2.0 lovers in particular) are longing to hear.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Instead, the film and music star is set to swap vows on the big screen, alongside co-star Owen Wilson, in the upcoming rom-com “Marry Me.”

And following a brief preview on TODAY Thursday morning, the first trailer for it is out now.

The 3 1/2-minute clip reveals the setup for the feature film, which sees Lopez star as a very J.Lo-like entertainer named Kat Valdez.

But things aren’t really going K.Val’s way.

Although the character is set to marry her pop-music partner, Bastian (Maluma), live onstage as part of a major streaming event, moments before she steps into the spotlight, she learns he’s having an affair with her assistant.

So what’s an iconic performer supposed to do when her heavily hyped matrimonial moment comes around before she’s barely had a chance to shed a tear? Marry the first guy she spots holding up a “marry me” sign at her concert.

Evidently.

It may sound far-fetched, as some faux “WTF” social media posts that flash across the screen suggest, but it makes for one adorable rom-com meet cute when single dad Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) suddenly becomes her husband.

While both parties seem to be aware of the fact that an impulsive wedding to a stranger might not lead to a happily ever after, the movie seems to hinge on keeping up appearances before they let the marriage fizzle out — or maybe flame on.

Because if rom-coms have taught hopeless romantics anything, it’s that there’s nothing more likely to make a couple fall in love than pretending to be in love. But potential viewers will have to wait to see if that trope holds true this time.

“Marry Me” was originally set to be released earlier this year, but like so many other films, due to the pandemic, it was pushed back. Now it’s expected to hit theaters on Valentine's Day of 2022.

But the trailer isn’t the only teaser fans can enjoy before then.

Lopez, who plans to also release a soundtrack for the film next year, debuted a track from it, “On My Way,” during her Global Citizen Live performance in September and officially released the song Thursday.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: