See Ewan McGregor Return in First Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser

It's the moment "Star Wars" fans have been waiting for.

Disney+ released a teaser for the highly anticipated limited series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Wednesday, March 9, giving fans their first look at Ewan McGregor as his beloved character. The series takes place 10 years after Obi-Wan was defeated by former mentee Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen.

In the preview, Obi-Wan hides in the sandy dunes of Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker, cautioning to no one in particular, "Stay hidden."

But hiding won't do much good when it comes to the villain the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend. "The key to hunting Jedi is patience," the character says. "A Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail. The Jedi code is like an itch, he cannot help it."

While The Grand Inquisitor is intent on finding Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan is even more determined to protect the young Jedi, who is being raised by his aunt and uncle.

And while Darth Vader doesn't make an appearance in the preview, you can hear his heavy breathing at the end if you listen closely.

The limited series is premiering May 25 on Disney+.