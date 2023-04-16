See Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba in ‘Wicked' First Look

What is this feeling? That would be pure awe over these photos.

Fans now have their first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their respective Wicked movie roles as Glinda and Elphaba—and it's wickedly incredible.

On April 16, the film's official Instagram page shared two photos, one of Grande donning a pink gown while walking up a wooden staircase and one of Erivo holding a broomstick while wearing a black witch hat and a matching dress.

Director Jon M. Chu shared those very snaps to his own Instagram the same day, along with a message about the highly-anticipated movie adaptation.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?" he wrote. "FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz."

As for when viewers will get the full look at this project? The film will be arriving in theaters November 2024—a month earlier than originally planned.

"We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we've been up to," Jon wrote in a March 14 tweet. "So…We've decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!"

Later in March, Grande's brother Frankie Grande exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker about his sister's audition process, and the moment she told him she landed the role.

"She worked very, very, very, very, very hard on the audition process and she would let me in afterwards and tell me how each one of them went," Frankie Grande recalled. "I remember when she told me that she booked it, we just both burst into tears together. Because it was something that she had been dreaming of her entire life."

Indeed, it's safe to say that dream come true has exceeded her expectations. On April 3, Ariana Grande penned a message on what production has been like.

"Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever)," Ariana Grande wrote. "She shows me so many new things every day. i am so grateful, i don't know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets… to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces."

Erivo responded to Ariana Grande's passionate words by writing in the comment section, "My sweet sweet sister. I love you so so much, this time has been so transformative, I can not imagine my life without you in it!! More beautiful days in Oz ahead, and more in our lives !!! Stuck with me!!"

