Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' lawyer attempts to explain why rapper had 1,000 bottles of baby oil

Originally appeared on E! Online

New information has emerged regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles.

Just over a week after the rapper was taken into police custody in New York City and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, his lawyer Marc Agnifilois sharing his thoughts on Combs' alleged "freak offs" as well as the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were seized from his home.

"I don't know where the number 1,000 came," Agnifilo explained to TMZ in a preview of their upcoming documentary "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment," released Sept. 25. "I can't imagine it's thousands."

When it was confirmed that the number came from the federal document, Combs' attorney was quick to add that he wasn't "really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything," although it was suggested during the interview that they were used as lubrication during orgies.

"I guess," Agnifilo replied. "I don't know what you need 1,000 — one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for."

And as for why he believes the music mogul had such a large store of baby oil to begin with?

"He has a big house, he buys in bulk," Agnifilo claimed. "I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home."

He joked, "Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?"

And for the final number of a 1,000 bottles of baby oil, Agnifilo was hesitant to believe the quantity, saying, "I don't think it was a thousand. I think it was — let's just say it's a lot."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

He also addressed the subject of Combs' "Freak Offs," telling TMZ, "They called them ‘freak offs.' But, you know, back when I was a kid in the late ‘70s, they were called threesomes."

In the federal indictment, obtained by E! News, the "Freak Offs" were described as "elaborate sex performances" during which female victims were compelled through "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers."

The 54-year-old was also accused in the document of arranging, directing, masturbating during and often "electronically recording" the Freak Offs, as well as of transporting commercial sex workers "across state lines and internationally."

"During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant," the indictment read, adding the victims and Combs often received IV fluids to recover from the exertion and drug use. "Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers."

The indictment also detailed the finding of the baby oil, explaining, "In or about March 2024, during searches of Combs' residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."

Combs was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16 and pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution during a Sept. 17 hearing.

Days after he was taken into custody, a video of Bad Boys Entertainment founder from 1999 came to light in which he appeared to predict he would one day be arrested for his elaborate parties.

"You're gonna hear about my parties, they're gonna be shuttin' 'em down," Combs told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They're gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ‘cause we wanna have a good time."

He added, "They won't even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don't want me to throw the parties no more. But we ain't gonna stop, we gonna keep on having fun. Bringing people together for all walks of life."