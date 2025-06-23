Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have white hot date night at ‘Jurassic World Rebirth' premiere

Originally appeared on E! Online

Live from New York, it’s Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s glamorous date night.

The couple stepped out to celebrate the premiere of Johansson’s new movie "Jurassic World Rebirth" in New York City June 23.

For the outing, Johansson looked bridal-esque in a white gown with draped ruffles, while her husband of four years kept it simple with a matching white suit and sneakers.

In addition to posing with Jost, Johansson also joined costars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali to celebrate the latest installment in the legendary franchise. In fact, Johansson wasn't afraid to show some PDA with Bailey, as she put her hands on his face and gave him a smooch at one point during their red carpet reunion.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey shared a sweet and surprising red-carpet moment. On June 17, the actress greeted her costar by planting a friendly kiss at the London premiere of their latest film “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

While Johansson and Jost turned the screening into a sweet night out for just the two of them, it was a full family affair when the Marvel alum was filming, as their son Cosmo, 3, and her daughter Rose, 10 — who she shares with ex Romain Dauriac — spent time on the fictional Isla Nublar.

“Sometimes I do [bring them], but at this stage I feel like unless everybody else is on vacation, it’s so disruptive to everybody’s schedules and I’m working all the time,” Johansson exclusively told E! News when asked about bringing her family to work. “When we were doing Jurassic World it was over the summertime, so I got to bring my family to a lot of fun locations.”

While life at Jurassic World is pure chaos, Johansson, 40, and Jost, 42, opt for more easy-going environment.

“We laugh a lot and we communicate with one another,” Johansson shared about her marriage with Jost in a July 2023 appearance on CBS Mornings. “…He can get very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is always checking in, asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?’”

