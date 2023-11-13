Savannah Chrisley explains why dad Todd Chrisley is against meeting her new boyfriend

Originally appeared on E! Online

Don't expect Savannah Chrisley's incarcerated father Todd Chrisley to meet her new boyfriend Robert Shiver any time soon.

According to the "Growing Up Chrisley" star, her dad is flat-out opposed to the idea. "You know, Dad is very against it just because, 'He's not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,'" she told Entertainment Tonight Nov. 10, "and I feel like it's more a male pride type of thing."

However, her mom Julie Chrisley — who, like her husband, is serving time in prison for tax fraud — is open to the idea. "Mom's very much all for it 'cause she's like, 'Hey, if y'all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,'" Savannah said. "And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she's heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Savanah continued, "Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they'll be home sooner than later."

Todd Chrisley is sharing advice from behind bars. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star’s daughter Savannah Chrisley was on her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast on Tuesday, where she read a note her father sent her from prison when she asked him for advice.

Last weekend, the "Growing Up Chrisley" star went Instagram official with Shiver, sharing a pic of herself and the former Auburn University football player kissing.

Savannah first spoke out about her romance with Shiver in September, sharing on The Viall Files podcast that she slid into his DMs after reading online articles about him and his ex Lindsay Shiver, who was arrested in August and charged for conspiring to kill him months after the two filed for divorce. E! News had reached out to her attorney for comment on the accusation but hasn't heard back.

Shiver shares three children with his ex. Earlier this year, Savannah was made the legal guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, who just turned 11, following the start of Todd and Julie's 12 and seven-year prison sentences in January.

"He's too hot to die," Savannah joked to podcast host Nick Viall while discussing Shiver. "Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking."

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley may be getting out of prison earlier than expected.