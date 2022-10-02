‘Saturday Night Live' Returns, Acknowledges Concern Over Churn

Following the departures of key cast members before the show's 47th season, SNL evaluated its performance as if it were an NFL game.

Musical guest Kendrick Lamar, host Miles Teller, and Bowen Yang during Promos in Studio 8H on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Will Heath/NBC

"Saturday Night Live" put the matters of cast turnover, the quality of its comedy, and concerns over its future front and center during its 47th season opener.

The show's cold open was a spoof of a streamed talk show hosted by NFL legends and brothers Peyton Manning (played by host Miles Teller) and Eli Manning (played by cast member Andrew Dismukes), "Peytoncast."

"Instead of football, we decided to check out the season premiere of SNL" Eli Manning said. 

The show has been the subject of high expectations and scrutiny after the exit of many of its most beloved cast members over summer. 

Gone are Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari.

