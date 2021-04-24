Elon Musk

‘Saturday Night Live' Announces That Elon Musk Will Host May 8

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon. The scheduled musical guest is Miley Cyrus

Spacex founder Elon Musk
"Saturday Night Live" on Saturday afternoon announced tech magnate Elon Musk as its May 8 host.

In March, the Tesla CEO was named the electric carmaker's "Technoking." He also sits atop the rocket maker SpaceX as its CEO and founded tunnel-construction company Boring.

The billionaire, earlier this year determined to be the world's richest man, is known for his controversial remarks, from calling a Thai cave rescue dive in 2018 "pedo guy" to saying pandemic restrictions sometimes amounted to "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights."

Elon MuskSaturday Night LiveTeslasnl
