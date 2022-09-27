celebrity kids

Sarah Jessica Parker's Twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

As Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2," all eyes were on her 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, who both delivered major style moments of their own

By Ashley Joy Parker

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker's kids are all grown up.

The "Sex and the City" alum made the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" a family affair, bringing along her husband Matthew Broderick and their daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, who have become sophisticated stylistas at just 13 years old.

For the Sept. 27 event, held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City, the 13-year-old twins both walked the red carpet in peep-toe heels from their mom's SJP Collection. Marion chose to team her fancy footwear with a shimmering strapless cocktail dress, while Tabitha went for a more understated look, wearing a black peasant style mini-dress.

Never one to disappoint on the fashion front, Sarah Jessica, 57, served up a pretty Armani Privé moment, wearing a long silver Mandarin top featuring a floral print and embellished accents, styled with cropped lilac pants and a striking pair of hot pink satin pumps from her own collection.

The photo op marks a rare appearance for Parker and Broderick's kids, who tend to stay out of the spotlight. However, back in March, the twins, along with their big brother James Wilke Broderick, 19, celebrated their parents' opening-night performance of the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite.

Fans haven't been the only ones noticing how fast time flies with the Broderick brood. Last fall, Parker posted a rare pic of each of kid as they headed off the school, although their faces mostly hidden.

"In the span of 7 days," she wrote on Instagram in September 2021, "one crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade."

She added, "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know."

Now as 8th graders, it looks like Marion and Tabitha are embracing their moment in the spotlight with some chic Carrie Bradshaw energy of their own.

