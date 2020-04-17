Sam Heughan Speaks Out About Suffering 6 Years of Bullying, Harassment and Stalking

Sam Heughan is no longer staying quiet.

The "Outlander" star took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday with a lengthy statement revealing years of "constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative" he has privately faced.

"After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern," the actor began in his note. "My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative. I've never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away."

"I can't elaborate for ongoing legal reasons," he noted, "but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better."

The actor continued, "Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I've done non [sic] of the above. I'm a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play."

The 39-year-old Scotland native explained he is currently self-isolating in Hawaii, where he went to before travel was banned during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Non [sic] of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment," Heughan explained. "It was a good decision. I'm safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals. Several telling me they are desperate to sell their produce (as hotels and restaurants are now closed). We have not been asked to leave."

He further said he's nervous to take multiple flights and spend upwards of 20 hours flying to get back to the United Kingdom to be back in a city after previously being ill for three months.

As the star concluded his message, he wrote, "These bullies have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM. I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive. Sending items or stalking my private accommodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I'm so hurt by this."

The actor thanked fans for their support and noted he has tried to use his public platform to provide a voice to charities in this difficult time as well as "a little entertainment or light relief." "For those still unhappy I suggest you unfollow," he wrote. "To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I'm so grateful, from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other. There's so much more to concern ourselves with right now."