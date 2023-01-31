Salma Hayek and Jimmy Kimmel Recall ‘Crazy' Best Picture Mix-Up at 2017 Oscars

That 2017 Oscars mix-up is eternal.

During her recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Salma Hayek jokingly voiced her concerns over Kimmel returning to host the Oscars for the third time in March, with the two recalling that the last time he took on the duties "La La Land" was accidentally named Best Picture winner over "Moonlight."

"I have this great photograph from 2017 when I was hosting and there was a mix-up at the end," Kimmel said on the Jan. 30 episode, before Hayek hilariously chimed in saying, "I am terrified because you're doing it again. God knows what's going to happen!"

While the comedian's return to hosting duties brings up past feelings of the now-infamous pop culture moment, Hayek admitted that she does remember the moment fondly.

The "Magic Mike's Last Dance" star added, "Oh, but that was very exciting what an electric moment."

And while the onstage mishap took everyone by surprise, Hayek shared that she had a feeling something was wrong before the proper winner was announced.

"You know I saw it coming," she said. "I saw it happening before it happened."

Describing witnessing one of the workers at the event talk into his earpiece and seemingly learning the news in real time, Hayek shared that the employee appeared to be scared to break the news on the stage.

The "Frida" star explained, "He was so nervous and I said, 'Oh, this is not the right winner.'"

And while hopefully there are no memeworthy mix-ups during the March 12 telecast, it already promises to be a memorable night.

The 2023 ceremony will see a lot of first-time nominees walking the Oscars red carpet, including Rihanna for her song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Austin Butler for "Elvis" and Jamie Lee Curtis for" Everything Everywhere All at Once."

If Oscars history has taught us anything, it's that whoever takes home the award is only the icing of the cake of what will be a fun night ahead.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.