Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina Are the Perfect Match in Coordinating Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Looks

We're totally blushing over this mother-daughter duo.
Before the 2023 Oscars kicked off March 12, Salma Hayek, 56, stepped onto the red carpet with a very special guest. The "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" star chose to invite daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, as her plus one for the biggest award show of the year.
The pair proved to be the perfect match as they wore coordinating red looks at the Dolby Theatre.
Hayek opted for a sparking Gucci dress styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray while her daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
The legendary actress was in attendance as her movie "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. Ultimately, Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" took home the trophy in one of the show's first awards of the night.
PHOTOS: Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Couples
Entertainment News
But just because Hayel's movie didn't win big, doesn't mean she wasn't going to have a fabulous night with her daughter.
While at the Dolby Theater, the pair was spotted posing for photos with Pedro Pascal and his sister Javiera Balmaceda.
In other words, someone is about to have a pretty cool school night.