Is Sabrina Carpenter going to the Met Gala? Looking back at her past appearances

From the SNL stage to the Met Gala staircase?

It’s been a busy few days in New York for Sabrina Carpenter. The singer made a surprise cameo on “Saturday Night Live” during Quinta Brunson’s monologue.

That same day she attended the Moda Operandi pre-Met Gala cocktail party at The Twenty Two Hotel wearing a blue gown by Versace. Her presence there was a strong indication that she will also be in attendance for Monday’s Met Gala, where the guest-list is a closely guarded secret.

It would be Carpenter’s third appearance at the event, having also attended in 2022 and 2024. Here’s a look back at the “Espresso” singer’s past Met Gala gowns.

2022

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Carpenter made her Met Gala debut in 2022 wearing a golden two-piece gown designed by Paco Rabanne for the “Gilded Glamour and White Tie“ dress code.

2024

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Carpenter returned to the event last year with boyfriend Barry Keoghan. According to Vogue, Carpenter wore “an Oscar de la Renta gown with a black bodice and an orchid-inspired voluminous, satin skirt” for the “Garden of Time” dress code.