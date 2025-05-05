Met Gala

Is Sabrina Carpenter going to the Met Gala? Looking back at her past appearances

The "Espresso" singer soon could make her third Met Gala appearance.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

From the SNL stage to the Met Gala staircase?

It’s been a busy few days in New York for Sabrina Carpenter. The singer made a surprise cameo on “Saturday Night Live” during Quinta Brunson’s monologue.

That same day she attended the Moda Operandi pre-Met Gala cocktail party at The Twenty Two Hotel wearing a blue gown by Versace. Her presence there was a strong indication that she will also be in attendance for Monday’s Met Gala, where the guest-list is a closely guarded secret.

It would be Carpenter’s third appearance at the event, having also attended in 2022 and 2024. Here’s a look back at the “Espresso” singer’s past Met Gala gowns.

2022

Sabrina Carpenter
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Carpenter made her Met Gala debut in 2022 wearing a golden two-piece gown designed by Paco Rabanne for the “Gilded Glamour and White Tie“ dress code.

2024

Sabrina Carpenter
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Carpenter returned to the event last year with boyfriend Barry Keoghan. According to Vogue, Carpenter wore “an Oscar de la Renta gown with a black bodice and an orchid-inspired voluminous, satin skirt” for the “Garden of Time” dress code.

This article tagged under:

Met Gala
