Russell Crowe broke his legs while filming ‘Robin Hood' and did not find out for 10 years

Russell Crowe apparently has the pain tolerance of a real-life gladiator.

In a new interview with People.com, Crowe said that he fractured both his legs while doing a stunt for the 2010 film "Robin Hood," but kept walking on them at the time and did not realize the extent of his injuries until a decade later.

Crowe said that it all started when he "jumped off a castle portcullis onto rock-hard uneven ground" without there being any padding to soften his fall.

"It was like an electric shock bursting up through my body," Crowe said. "We were shooting a big movie, so you just struggle through, but the last month of that job was very tricky. There was a number of weeks where even walking was a challenge."

Fast forward a decade, to 2020, and Crowe told People he went to the doctor for "very strange pains" in his legs, and that was when the doctor asked the "L.A. Confidential" star when he had broken his legs. The doctor even asked if the injuries happened around 10 years before.

The "Body of Lies" actor said he immediately thought of the time he jumped off the castle for "Robin Hood."

"Apparently I finished that movie with two broken legs," he said "All for art. No cast, no splints, no painkillers, just kept going to work and over time they healed themselves."

As for 2024, Crowe appears to be all better. He recently filmed the action thriller "Land of Bad" alongside Liam Hemsworth, which was released Feb. 16 in the United States.

