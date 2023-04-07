Build-A-Bear's Adult Collection Releases RuPaul-Inspired Stuffed Animal

Fans of the reality competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” can now "sashay away" in extra style.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. collaborated with RuPaul, the host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” to create RuPaul Bear.

“Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen,” the website says.

The stuffed animal wears a curly blonde wig and comes in a gold sequin dress with the RuPaul logo on one of its gold paw pads. The bear's eye makeup also follows the gold theme.

The bear is sold exclusively online and is part of the “Bear Cave” section of Build-A-Bear’s website, which is intended for adult customers. The cave is where shoppers can find “unexpected collabs and unique plush gifts,” according to the website.

RuPaul Bear goes for $56, while the bear gift set is $64. Matching gold strap heels can be purchased separately for an additional $8.

In an Instagram video, RuPaul unboxed the new signature bear from Build-A-Bear’s iconic home-shaped cardboard packaging.

“I feel like a proud parent,” RuPaul said in the clip.