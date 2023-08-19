This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning ‘This Is Us' Star, dead at 66

Ron Cephas Jones, who played William Hill on the drama series "This Is Us," has died. The Emmy-winning actor was 66.

By Corinne Heller

Ron Cephas Jones attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The "This Is Us" family has lost a beloved star.

Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his guest role of William Hill on the NBC drama series, has died. His rep told People in an Aug. 19 statement that the actor passed away "due to a long-standing pulmonary issue." Jones was 66.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," his rep said. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in 'Clyde's' on Broadway."

The statement continued, "Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on 'This is Us.'"

On the series, which ended in 2022 after six seasons, Jones played the biological father of Randall Pearson, played by fellow Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. The late actor's character was a recovering drug addict and music artist who battled and succumbed to stomach cancer.

In addition to his role on "This Is Us," Jones also appeared played Romero on "Mr. Robot," Bobby Fish on the show "Luke Cage" and in recent years, starred on the Apple TV+ crime drama "Truth Be Told" as Shreve, father of Octavia Spencer's main character. Jones also appeared in the films "Across the Universe" and "Paid in Full."

Jones is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The 34-year-old, known for originating the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Broadway's "Hamilton," is also an Emmy-winning actress. In 2020, she and her dad made history to become the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year after she won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for playing Tyisha in "#FreeRayshawn" and days later, Jones won his second Creative Arts Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role on "This Is Us."

"As a parent, that's the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment this week," he told reporters at the time. "I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place of where she's earned an Emmy is beyond words."

He added, "To be honest with you, and I cheer up every time I think about it, that's been the highlight of this whole journey, is to have my daughter following our footsteps and become successful, happy and healthy. That's a parent's dream. So, as a parent nothing could be finer, nothing."

This article tagged under:

This Is UsCelebrity NewsEmmy Awards
