See Robert Irwin like you never have before in new underwear campaign

Robert Irwin is showing off a more daring side of himself as the star of a new photo campaign for the Australian underwear brand Bonds.

Irwin, the 21-year-old son of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, posed for several images in Bonds' cheeky new "Made for Down Under" campaign wearing nothing but his skivvies while joined by a few wild animals.

Robert Irwin stars in Bonds' new "Made for Down Under" underwear campaign. (Bonds)

Bonds, which is currently launching in the United States, shared a video of Robert Irwin on Instagram that showed the young conservationist sitting in a lawn chair with a snake wrapped around his arm and shoulder.

As a tarantula crawls up Irwin’s leg, a crocodile stares at him from nearby in the grass.

Crikey! The Australian underwear brand Bonds unveiled a jaw-dropping new photoshoot with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin on Thursday.

Irwin, who inherited his father’s love of wildlife, told People he jumped at the chance to appear in the campaign.

“I mean, I’ve spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals. And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun,” he said. “I mean, I’m surrounded by spiders and snakes except (this time) I’m in my undies. That’s the only difference.”

Irwin said he wanted to look his best for the photos since he's "representing Australia." That required “more sit-ups” and “less carbs," he said.

Irwin added that staying in shape, for him, isn't too difficult thanks to the demands of his everyday life at his family's Australian Zoo.

“I’ve got to stay pretty fit with all the crazy stuff I’m doing,” he said. ‘I’m saving crocodiles, I’m in and out of the Aussie bush every day and it’s hard work, so you’ve got to keep pretty good upper body strength, good stamina.”

He added, “At Australia Zoo, our beautiful wildlife sanctuary, it’s great, I’ve got about 700 acres to just run. So I’ve been doing a lot of sprints, a lot of hill sprints.”

Irwin made his modeling debut in March 2024 when he walked the runway at the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

“Never imagined I’d be walking the runway, but here we are,” Irwin captioned a collection of photos from the event on Instagram. “Wow, thanks for an amazing night Melbourne Fashion Festival!!”

