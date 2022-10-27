Rihanna has made her long awaited return to music with her new song, "Lift Me Up," the first single to be released from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" original soundtrack.

The lead single is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first "Black Panther" movie. Boseman died after a four-year battle with colon cancer in 2020.

It has been six years since Rihanna released new music, with 2016's album "Anti." She previously confirmed her involvement with the new "Black Panther" soundtrack earlier this week.

During her break from music, Rihanna has focused on business ventures, becoming the world's youngest self-made woman billionaire in the U.S., according to Forbes.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be released in movie theaters Nov. 11. The full movie soundtrack, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By" will be released Nov. 4.

"Lift Me Up" was written by singer-songwriter Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and the film's director Ryan Coogler.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" centers around Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her fight to protect Wakanda from other world powers after the death of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). The film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright and others.

In addition to her return to the recording studio, Rihanna will be returning to the stage. In September it was announced she would headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

