Ricky Martin Returns to the Stage After Nephew Accuser Drops Case

Ricky Martin returned to the stage Friday night after a headline-making week.

The singer delivered an emotional show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, a day after his nephew dropped his case for a restraining order against the pop singer.

Making his debut at the iconic venue, Martin was accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

Martin took the stage in a black, silky set and opened with his 2005 song "Till I Get You" from his album "Life." He then followed up with his hits "La Bomba" and "Livin La Vida Loca."

Calling the warm Los Angeles night "beautiful," Martin paused his set to address the crowd.

He smiled wide and pumped his hands cheering “yes, yes” as his fans cheered him on.

"All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight," he said. "Just focus on love and light and let's just have a good time."

On Thursday, during a hearing in Puerto Rico, a judge ruled against extending a temporary order of protection against the singer after the case was withdrawn. Martin appeared remotely, as he resides in Los Angeles.

NBC News confirmed that the person who filed for the restraining order was the son of Martin’s half sister. The nephew also alleged that he and Martin had had a sexual and romantic relationship that lasted for seven months, according to a court document obtained by Telemundo and shared with NBC News. The Grammy winner denied all allegations against him.

In a statement obtained by TODAY following the hearing, Martin’s lawyers said they “had anticipated” that the temporary protection order would not be extended.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” the statement read. “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

They added that this “was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin would later go on to share in a video sent to NBC News from the musician’s team, that the allegations against him were “devastating” for him, his family and friends.

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process,” the singer said. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.”

Adding, “To the person that was claiming this nonsense. I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth, enjoy. And he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

He noted that his priority is now “to heal” and he would do so “with music.”

“I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of cameras and entertain. It’s just what I do best,” the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer said, before thanking everyone “who always believed in me.” “You have no idea of the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light and here we come. With the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”

In a post shared on Thursday, Martin’s husband Jwan Yosef shared a photo of the two captioned “Truth Prevails.”

Thursday night before his first show of the weekend at the Hollywood Bowl, Martin shared a video of his rehearsal on his Instagram story.

“And we are back. @hollywoodbowl here we come! Con fuerza,” he captioned it.

