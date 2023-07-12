Richard Simmons' rep shares rare update about fitness guru on his 75th birthday

Richard Simmons is celebrating a new benchmark.

The fitness guru has largely remained out of the public eye since 2014. However, on Simmons' 75th birthday July 12, his rep Tom Estey shared a rare update about the aerobics icon.

"This is a big milestone," Estey told Entertainment Tonight. "I just want to see him happy, which he is."

The update comes nearly a nearly after fans became concern for Simmons' wellbeing when a documentary exploring his disappearance from the spotlight—titled TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons—was released.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In August 2022, the Sweatin' to the Oldies star shared a message of gratitude for fans' support, writing on Facebook, "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! Love, Richard."

In a statement to E! News, Simmons' rep added that he "is so gratified by the outpouring of love and good wishes from his fans. He wants them to know he is doing well and sends all his best wishes back to them."

Richard Simmons' Final Year in the Public Eye

The documentary chronicled Simmons' rise to fame, as well as the conspiracy theories behind his mysterious departure from his beloved workout studio—including wild speculation that he's unable to leave his home.

"No one is holding me in my house as a hostage," Simmons told the Today show in 2016, refuting the rumors. "You know, I do what I want to do as I've always done so people should sort of just believe what I have to say."

He continued, "I just sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a little while. You know, I had hurt my knee, and I had some problems with it, and then the other knee started giving me trouble...and you know, right now I just want to sort of take care of me."