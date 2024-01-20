Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon defends eating snow following fan criticism

After several fans had no chill over Reese Witherspoon consuming a frosty snack made with fallen snow, the Oscar winner expressed it was snow big deal at all.

The 29th Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Reese Witherspoon likes to eat snow. What? Like it's wrong?

On Jan. 19, the "Legally Blonde" star shared a TikTok video showing herself enjoying a "Chococinno" made of snow collected from outside her home, topped with cold brew coffee and chocolate and salted caramel syrups. She was met with mixed reactions.

@reesewitherspoon

Snow days were made for Chococinnos ❄️☕️

♬ Let's go - Official Sound Studio
"No no no.. snow is not made to eat.." one user commented. "U can get seriously sick."

In a second TikTok, the Oscar winner attempted to show that she practiced safe snow consumption. "There's so many people on here saying snow is dirty so we went and took snow from the backyard and we microwaved it and it's clear," she said. "Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?"

@reesewitherspoon

Replying to @Mel

♬ original sound - Reese Witherspoon

The 47-year-old then shared another TikTok defending her frosty snack. "OK so we're kind of in a category of 'You only live once' and it snows maybe once a year here. I don't know! Also, I want to say something. It was delicious," she said, laughing. "It was so good."

The "Big Little Lies" star, who lives in her hometown of Nashville, then continued her explanation, signaling that it was a generational matter.

"OK, talking about the snow not being filtered," the Gen Xer said in a TikTok video posted Jan. 20. "I didn't grow up drinking filtered water."

Witherspoon explained, "We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up."

She then joked, "Maybe that's why I'm like this," adding, "So what you're saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can't. Filtered snow. I don't know how to do that."

@reesewitherspoon

Replying to @Gio

♬ original sound - Reese Witherspoon

Amid the criticism, many fans came to Witherspoon's defense and some offered a common piece of advice for anyone interested in ingesting DIY snow cones, snow cream and slushies made from actual snow.

"Only thing we were taught is don't eat the yellow snow!" one person commented. "That's it!"

