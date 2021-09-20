Emmys

A Record Number of Diverse Emmy Nominees, But No Actors of Color Win at 2021 Awards

The racial makeup of the shows garnering the most attention this year were anchored by predominantly white acting ensembles

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Out of the 12 acting categories at Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, not a single actor of color won a performance award, despite the record number of diverse nominees this year.

A record number of 49 "non-Anglo nominees" were recognized in the acting and reality hosting categories — the ceremony’s largest number to date, according to Deadline.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Still, the racial makeup of the shows garnering the most attention this year, including "The Crown," "Ted Lasso," "Mare of Easttown," "Hacks" and "The Queen's Gambit," were anchored by predominantly white acting ensembles.

Even Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer made a joke in passing hinting at how difficult it is for a nominee of color to win a performance award.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

More 2021 Emmy Awards Coverage

Kerry Washington 6 hours ago

Kerry Washington Beautifully Honors Michael K. Williams at 2021 Emmys 2 Weeks After His Death

2021 emmy awards 9 hours ago

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Emmy Awards 7 hours ago

2021 Emmy Awards: See the Complete List of Winners and Nominees

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

This article tagged under:

Emmys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us