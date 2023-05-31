Celebrity Relationships

Raven-Symoné Reveals Why She's Had Romantic Partners Sign NDAs

There's no kissing and telling when it comes to being in a relationship with Raven-Symoné. In a podcast interview, the Disney Channel alum recalls taking legal steps to ensure her privacy.

By Corinne Heller

Raven-Symoné's stance on NDAs is crystal clear.

The Disney Channel alum recently shared that she takes legal steps to ensure her romantic partners, both past and present, do not kiss and tell.

"When I started dating, I had to give people to sign NDAs [non-disclosure agreements]," the 37-year-old said on the May 23 date episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast last week, "and it took me a while to wrap my head around it, because it's just very impersonal. But someone in our position needs to do that."

When asked at what point would such paperwork be presented, the "Cosby Show" alum, who has been married to wife Miranda Pearman-Maday for almost three years, said, "Before the naughty times come. I'm serious. Like, right, before naughty time comes."

The "Backflip" artist also spelled out the logistics involved in the additional paperwork, adding, "Now, they have consent forms, to where they're like...'Are you okay with this? Can I do this? You can do this to me. That's a part of it now."

The "That's So Raven" alum also revealed that two months into her relationship with her wife, her mom urged her to get Pearman-Maday to sign an NDA. "And I was really reluctant," Raven-Symoné said, "because I knew something was different about Miranda."

And while Pearman-Maday initially refused to sign the NDA when Raven-Symoné asked, the actress noted that she "did it for me because she knew that I was being pushed elsewhere, and she understood. But we both were like, this takes away the genuineness of it all."

And according to Raven-Symoné, before they married in June 2020, Pearman-Maday signed another contract. When Howie Mandel asked the "Cheetah Girls" star if her wife signed a prenup, she responded, "We have paperwork in place."

During the chat, the "Zenon" alum also recalled her first relationship with a boy, sharing that they started dating when she was 13 and he was 14 and broke up after seven years.

"Signed an NDA," she said. "We just have a mutual understanding that we just don't talk about it."

